New SUV is next step in VW’s post-scandal electric offensive

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is taking its electric offense to the next level. The German automaker is unveiling a battery-powered SUV called the ID.4. It shows how the company has pivoted from its 2015 scandal over diesel cars that emitted illegal amounts of pollution in the U.S. Now it is emphasizing cars that don’t have any local emissions at all. The shift is driving by European Union rules limiting emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. Volkswagen hopes the electric vehicle in the popular SUV format will convince car buyers not just in Europe but soon in China and the United States as well.