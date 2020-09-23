More loan money available for rebuilding Kenosha businesses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is making more money available to help small businesses in Kenosha recover from damage during recent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday said another $3 million would be added to the previously-announced $1 million in no-interest loans for small businesses. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig recently said damage from the violence that followed Blake’s shooting Aug. 23 has topped $11 million. The 29-year-old Black man was left partially paralyzed after a white officer shot him seven times in the back as police tried to arrest him.