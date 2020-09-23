Montenegro lawmakers return to forge new path after election

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s new parliament has convened for the first time since last month’s election with lawmakers from formerly opposition groups set to form a new governing majority and oust from power a party that has ruled the Balkan country for some 30 years. Although the pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists won most votes at Aug. 30 vote, a coalition of three other parties together garnered the majority of 41 seats in the 81-member assembly. The coalition leaders said Wednesday they have agreed on who will be the new prime minister and parliament speaker. They have pledged to stay the pro-Western course.