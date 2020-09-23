Medford farmer agrees with Sen. Tiffany’s push to delist wolves from endangered species list

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)— Wolves have been receiving protection by the government for several years now. However, during that time farmers across our area have woken up to pets and livestock being killed by wolves.

Since wolves are on the endangered species list in Wisconsin, farmers like Ryan Klussendorf of Medford are left feeling helpless.

"We are their caretakers, you want to protect the animals you care for," he said.

However Klussendorf cannot protect his cattle from wolves.

"It gives you anxiety, it keeps you up at night wondering if your cattle are going to be out chased by wolves, or if you will find something killed again in the day when you check them," he said.

A few years ago, around this time of year, Klussendorf had one of his cows killed by a wolf.

"They were eating on her until she bled out and died," he said.

Currently, anyone who kills a wolf can face jail time unless it is a human life that is in danger.

However, Senator Tom Tiffany introduced a bill called the Managing Predators Act.

It would delist wolves from the endangered species list and give the right to state wild life officials to handle the wolf population.

This would also give farmers like Klussendorf the ability to protect live stock without getting in trouble.

Currently there are about 1195 wolves in Wisconsin.

If you have had issues with wolves you are asked to contact the Wisconsin DNR or the U.S. Fish and Wild Life Services.

Carnivore Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR Randy Johnson tells us they also hope wolves can be delisted from the endangered species list by the end of the year.