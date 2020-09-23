Is credit card relief little help? Check out debt management

If you’ve been denied COVID-19 assistance for your credit cards or offered terms that are not sustainable, credit counseling may get your finances on track. A debt management program through a nonprofit credit counseling agency, if it’s a viable option, may offer the chance to combine several debts into one affordable monthly payment with a potentially lower interest rate and waived fees, depending on your issuers. Learn how a debt management plan might be a helpful alternative to pay down debt when COVID-19 relief through credit card issuers falls short. Understand how it works and the potential caveats involved.