In Miami Beach, live theater returns — in vacant storefronts

NEW YORK (AP) — This fall, the seven deadly sins will be found all along an iconic Miami Beach thoroughfare — but they’ll be socially distanced, thankfully. Miami New Drama plans to offer short new plays about each of the sins in seven vacant storefronts along Lincoln Road. The plays will be in rotation in November and December as groups of 10 socially-distanced theatergoers at a time listen through headphones outside as the actors perform the works inside the stores. The city has been allowing cultural institutions and new retail shops to find temporary homes on Lincoln Road, hoping to boost business and fill vacancies