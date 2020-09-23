GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump marveled at a rally this week about how important Supreme Court nominations are to voters. But Senate Republicans are with the voters on that question. Despite Democratic cries of hypocrisy, they’re hoping the battle over replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg will help them keep their Senate majority as well as Trump’s job in the White House. Beyond this year’s election, the Republicans see the effort as achieving a generational priority — a solid majority on the high court for years to come. They say that’s worth the possible political risk.