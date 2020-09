Germany: 8 more charged in Volkswagen diesel scandal

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have filed charges against eight more Volkswagen employees accused of involvement in the company’s diesel scandal, which saw it sell cars fitted with software that let them cheat on emissions tests. Prosecutors in Braunschweig did not identify the eight, who they said include managers, citing German privacy rules. They said Wednesday that the suspects are aged between 50 and 72 and face charges including perpetrating or participating in serious fraud at various points between 2006 and 2015, indirectly providing incorrect certification and breaching a law on unfair competition. Some also are accused of breach of trust and tax evasion, or being accessories to those offenses.