French media: Top chef Pierre Troisgros dies aged 92

PARIS (AP) — French media say Pierre Troisgros, one of France’s top chefs who helped reinvent the country’s traditional cuisine, has died. He was 92. The French press quoted the head of the Maison Troisgros, Patrice Laurent, saying the chef died Wednesday at his home in Coteau, near Roanne in the Loire region where his restaurant is located. Troisgros learned his craft at the family hotel-restaurant in Roanne before heading for Paris where he refined his skills under Lucas Carton — along with Paul Bocuse, later to be acclaimed as the king of traditional French cuisine. An enduring friendship continued between the two. Bocuse died in 2018.