French media: Raspy-voiced singer Juliette Greco dead at 93

PARIS (AP) — French media say Juliette Greco, singer, actress, cultural icon and muse to existentialist philosophers of France’s post-War period, has died. She was 93. They said Wednesday that Greco died in her Ramatuelle house in the south of France, near Saint Tropez. The mayor of Nice tweeted that “a very grand lady, an immense artist has gone.” With expressive eyes inherited from her Greek ancestors and a deep, raspy voice — acquired from years of cigarette-smoking — Greco immortalized some of France’s most recognizable songs in an enduring seven-decade career, including the classics “Soul le ciel de Paris,” and “Je hais les dimanches.”