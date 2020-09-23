France wants to require fathers to take parental leave

PARIS (AP) — France’s president wants to expand paternity leave to one month — and require fathers to take time off with their newborns. President Emmanuel Macron announced the plan Wednesday on a visit to a child care facility. Currently fathers or other partners in France can take up to 14 days off work after birth. Macron’s government wants to expand that to 28 days, with daily allowances paid by the French state health insurance system. Macron also wants to make paternity leave obligatory for at least a week. Mothers in France can take at least 16 weeks of paid maternity leave. Other European countries have more extensive benefits for mothers and fathers.