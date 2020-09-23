Flood Advisory from WED 11:34 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…

Florence County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Forest County in northeastern Wisconsin…

North Central Marinette County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring or will soon

develop in the advisory area. Radar estimates indicate up to 2

inches of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kingsford, Florence, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Winchester,

Homestead, Fern, Tipler, Kentuck Lake Campground, Wisconsin Slough

Natural Area, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area, Whisker Lake

Wilderness, Border Lakes Natural Area, Rice Creek Natural Area,

Niagara, Conover, Aurora, Presque Isle, Manitowish Waters and

Commonwealth.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&