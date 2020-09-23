Countdown to Kickoff: Mosinee

We continue our Countdown to Kickoff with a look at Mosinee.

They finished second in the Great Northern Conference a year ago, thanks to a high flying offense led by Trey Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was the conference's leading passer, and one of its top rushers as well.

He accounted for 26 total touchdowns in helping Mosinee finish 6-4.

Without Fitzgerald, Mosinee will have to find other ways to get their offense going.

But they're confident they won't skip a beat.

"We're actually picking up right where we left off. We got a lot of receiver threats that can do cool things when they get the ball. So just finding clever ways to get athletes the ball in space has been our mindset. So whether that's in the run game, the pass game, we're just going to get the guys the ball in space and let them do their thing," said Head Coach Craig Martens.

We just have to adapt and overcome. We're going to mix it up with the run game and the pass game. We're gonna try to get that more in depth this year. You're going to expect a lot out of us this year," senior left tackle Zach Munoz said.

Mosinee opens their season Friday at home against Lakeland Union.