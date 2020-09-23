Countdown to Kickoff: Abbotsford

For this Countdown to Kickoff, we are taking a look at the Abbotsford Falcons.

The Falcons finished the 2019 regular season atop the Cloverwood Conference with a perfect 9-0 record and headed into the postseason as one of the top seeds in the division six playoffs.

Abbotsford would cruise through the first three rounds before ultimately being defeated by Regis one game shy of a trip to Madison.

It was a successful season for the Falcons and they were excited to try to build on it this year.

Unfortunately though the reality of the world we live in struck just before the start of the 2020 season as several players tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result defending Cloverwood champs were forced to cancel additional games this season, which has left them with a new perspective on the season.

"Ultimately there's no win, loss, conference, state anything like that this year, all that is irrelevant," said Abbotsford Head Coach Jake Knapmiller. "(This year) It's go out, have fun, play as hard as you can and look at each other after the game and say, 'I gave it all I could.'

"It puts things into perspective all the years we've been together and coached all of these guys, he continued. "It puts the championships and all that behind and you play for the love of the game of football. (You) play to see these guys bond and create relationships that will last them their whole lives. "

Knapmiller and the Falcons hope they can get their 2020 campaign underway by week four.