Community ‘Art Stroll’ event underway in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Artwork went on display in downtown small business windows Wednesday.

The Wausau River District calls it a community Art Stroll.

The event features the work of local artists at a number of downtown businesses.

Anyone walking through the area can vote for the work they think deserves a "best in show" award.

District Assistant Director Leah Van De Loo said they hope to help artists impacted by COVID-19.

"We had to cancel our big Wine Walk event Exhibit Tour, which showcases local artists as well," explained Van De Loo. "So in lieu of that we created the Art Stroll. It's really awesome to pair with local artists."

Individuals who participate by voting are entered for a chance to win a gift basket.

The event continues until Saturday, September 26.