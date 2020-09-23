CEO of Minnesota Public Radio’s parent to step down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down. The announcement came Tuesday, the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color. Jon McTaggart said he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found. Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG Board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.” McTaggart began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.