All federal agents from Operation Legend leave Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say federal agents assigned to Operation Legend in Kansas City have left the city. More than 200 federal agents were sent to Kansas City to be part of an anti-crime task force that later expanded to eight other U.S. cities. The U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City announced Wednesday that the agents have returned to their home districts, as was planned all along. The task force was named for a 4-year-old Kansas City boy who was shot and killed while he slept this summer. The agents helped local law enforcement officials investigate homicides and other crimes.