Afghan officials: Taliban attack checkpoints, kill 28 police

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say the Taliban have killed 28 Afghan policemen in a series of attacks on security checkpoints in southern Uruzgan province. A Taliban spokesman says the group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. He says the attacks were carried out late on Tuesday after the police refused to surrender. The violence comes even as Taliban leaders and Afghan government-appointed negotiators are holding historic peace talks in Qatar, a Mideast country where the Taliban have set up a political office after the U.S.-led invasion toppled them from power in Afghanistan. The negotiations are meant to end the fighting and establish a roadmap for a post-war society.