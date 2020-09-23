$5 million in CARES act funding awarded for broadband expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— More than $5 million of funding from the federal CARES Act will be used for the expansion of high-speed, broadband internet.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funds in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Funds are awarded by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) to applications from the 2020 broadband expansion grants that did not receive funding.

The CARES Acting funding is expected to be awarded to projects at an open meeting of the PSC in October.

