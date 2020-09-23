$4 million in microloans now available to Kenosha businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— A total of $4 million in no interest microloans are available to small businesses damaged during recent civil unrest in Kenosha.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Previously, Gov. Evers announced $1 million in Disaster Relief Microloans. Today's announcement raises the available funds by $3 million and increases the maximum loan available to businesses from $20,000 to $50,000.

The no interst loans are meant to provide businesses with a "short-term source of funds for repair work and operating expense." The Kenosha Area Business Association is administering the funds.

