2nd Texas death row inmate declared intellectually disabled

HOUSTON (AP) — The highest criminal court in Texas has commuted the death sentence of an inmate after agreeing with findings that he was ineligible to be executed because of an intellectual disability. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed the death sentence that 50-year-old Gilmar Guevara had faced to life in prison. The Salvadoran was convicted and sentenced to death for the June 2000 fatal shootings of two people during the attempted robbery of a Houston convenience store. The appeals court just last week commuted the death sentence of Juan Lizcano, who was also found to be intellectually disabled.