2020-2021 Wausau calendar in the works

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)—The Wausau Chamber of Commerce is working on its annual hyper-localized Wausau calendar.

Each year it features local photography of Wausau-related events, people, and organizations.

Businesses can sponsor different months. Meanwhile, event organizers can can promote community events in the calendar squares.

Marketing Manager Brian Otten says they receive hundreds of photo submissions each year.

"[We're] looking forward to going through all the photo submissions that we receive from amateur photographers around the region," said Otten. "And those photographers that are selected for the calendar get to get some recogniztion for their hard work."

The chamber first released the calendar in 2019.

They plan to release the 2020-2021 edition in December 2020.