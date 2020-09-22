Woodward says CNN reporter urged him to release Trump tapes

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Rage’ author Bob Woodward said CNN reporter Jamie Gangel helped convince him to release audio tapes of his interviews with President Donald Trump. Woodward said those interviews, with Trump telling him that he played down dangers of the coronavirus epidemic in order not to create a panic, gave ‘Rage’ a bigger initial impact than words on a page would have alone. A reporter like Gangel encouraging a news source toward a decision that amplified the impact of a book critical of the president might raise some eyebrows. But ethics expert Kathleen Culver says it’s part of the role of journalists to advocate for public release of as much information as possible.