Wholesale fish dealer faces charges for illegal carp sales

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)—According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a wholesale fish dealer from Platteville is facing state charges for allegedly selling Asian carp. The carp is Wisconsin's most prominent and highly destructive invasive species.

The charges are brought against the operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, a Grant County based company. It's reportedly the first case involving illegal sales of Asian carp.

A complaint from a member of the public sparked the DNR investigation.

The fish farm operator is facing four charges of Possess Illegal Fish and a charge of Violate Vehicle ID Requirements when Transporting Fish.

The case is pending in Dane County Circuit Court System, and additional citations from the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement are expected.

“These types of carp are highly invasive species that out-compete Wisconsin native fish species and can destroy their habitats,” said Lt. Robert Stroess, DNR warden administrator for Commercial Fishing, Wholesale Fish Dealing and Charter Fishing Enforcement. "The species is top on the Least Wanted Aquatic Invasive Species List from the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers."

According to the DNR invasive carp must be eviscerated (gutted) or have the gill covering severed to ensure they cannot survive if released. Investigation showed all the carp sold or transported by the operator were intact, and therefore illegal in Wisconsin.