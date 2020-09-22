Warrant issued for man accused of driving toward protesters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of driving a pickup truck toward a group of protesters in Virginia after he failed to show up for his trial. The Virginian-Pilot reports the warrant for Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was issued Tuesday. He’s accused of driving toward protesters demonstrating against racism and police brutality in Virginia Beach on May 31. The judge who issued the warrant also added a failure to appear charge to the five misdemeanor counts that Wilder is facing. The newspaper reported a warrant was issued for Wilder’s arrest after he missed a July court appearance but it was withdrawn when he arrived an hour later.