Virus scales down December Nobel peace prize award ceremony

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The award ceremony for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, traditionally held at the Oslo city hall on Dec. 10, will instead be held in scaled-down form at the city’s university because of the coronavirus outbreak. The head of the the Norwegian Nobel Institute, the body that oversees the prestigious prize, says that 2020 is a “strange and challenging year in many ways.” Ceremonies for the other prizes — physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine and literature, as well as the economics prize _ will be awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, on the same day. They also have scheduled smaller ceremonies because of the pandemic.