UWSP ‘prepared to pivot’ to online learning

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) says it has plans to adapt as needed to the changing circumstances of COVID-19.

“We don’t know if or when that will occur. What we know is this: UW-Stevens Point has implemented numerous precautions to keep students, employees and the community safe and to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Chancellor Bernie Patterson said. “We also are prepared to pivot quickly to online learning if it becomes necessary.”

The decision to move to virtual learning depends on several factors, including:

Number of COVID-19 cases

UWSP's capacity to isolate and quarantine residence hall students who test positive or are close contacts of those with COVID-19.

ICU capacity at local hospitals.

UWSP says that three-fourths of this designated isolation and quarantine space remains available.

“We monitor and analyze COVID-19 indicators daily with an eye on dealing with present situations and future possibilities,” Patterson said. “We consult with and follow recommendations of state and local health officials and UW System to determine how to best respond to any changes in operations for the health of our campus communities.”

More than 175 cases have been reported on campus, and 57% of those cases are among students who live on campus.

The university says that there are "many efforts underway to prevent and contain COVID-19." Those efforts include:

Daily symptom screening before coming to campus

Biweekly antigen tests of students living in residence halls

Requiring face coverings

Social distancing

Reducing capacity of classrooms by 70-80%

limiting meeting spaces and guests in residence halls

increasing cleaning and personal hygiene protocols

There are numerous efforts off campus to reduce spread, and students are reminded that they must follow university policies on and off of campus.

“We are working to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities. With the number of cases rising in Wisconsin and nationwide, every one of us needs to do our part,” Patterson said.