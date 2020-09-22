US delegation pledges support to Serbia, Kosovo after deal

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. delegation has pledged to move forward with helping to boost business and investment between Serbia and Kosovo after the former war foes agreed at the White House this month to work together to normalize economic relations. American officials visited Serbia’s capital of Belgrade on Tuesday after traveling to Kosovo a day earlier. The U.S. delegation brought together representatives from Serbian and Kosovar business chambers and was set to meet top government officials. The chambers of commerce agreed to form a joint team to work on implementing projects in areas such as infrastructure, energy and tourism. U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo, said the agreement is geared toward job creation.