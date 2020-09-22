UN agencies urge “fresh start” for EU’s failed asylum policy

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two U.N. agencies are appealing to the European Union to set aside years of divisive debate over the best way to manage migrants and refugees and make a “fresh start.” Tuesday’s call comes as Brussels prepares to unveil an overhaul of Europe’s failed asylum system. Since 2015, the bloc has been riven by disputes over who should take responsibility for migrants and whether other EU countries must help. The arrival in Europe then of well over 1 million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing the war in Syria, sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises. In an effort to end the wrangling, the EU commission, will make public its proposals for a “Pact on Migration and Asylum” on Wednesday.