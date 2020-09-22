Trump asks Supreme Court for fast action in census case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court for fast action on its effort, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets. The administration suggests in court papers filed Tuesday that the court hear arguments in the case in December, potentially with a new justice appointed by President Donald Trump in place. That would allow for a final decision before the Jan. 10, 2021, deadline in federal law to transmit census numbers that will determine each state’s allotment of seats for the next 10 years.