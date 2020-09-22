Tomahawk Army veteran honored at Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)— Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game continues to do so virtually this season.

On last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the program paid special tribute to U.S. Army veteran Terry Hetrick and his family.

Hetrick is originally form Tomahawk and served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 2017. At the time of his retirement, he was the most senior maintenance warrant officer in the Army. Hetrick spent 28 months in combat and trained the Iraqi and Afghan Army to maintain donated equipment as part of the NATO training mission. He also conducted peacekeeping missions, defended the Fulda Gap in Germany and DMZ in Korea, and served as an advisor to the Army Chief of Staff.

As the honoree for Operation Fan Mail this week, the Hetrick family will also receive a $250 prize pack from WPS Health Solutions and the Packers.

A total of 129 families have been saluted during the past 12 seasons.

WPS Health Solutions and the Packers are still accepting essays from interested individuals on someone they feel should be saluted this year.

Click here for more information on submitting an essay.