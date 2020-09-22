Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach this week will join a number of Japanese government and city officials, local organizers, and other top International Olympic Committee leaders in repeating a message they’ve failed to convey forcefully enough to local sponsors: Trust us, the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. Bach and IOC Vice President John Coates — who oversees Tokyo preparations — are expected to speak remotely to Japanese officials as they meet in Tokyo. The agenda includes plotting countermeasures against COVID-19: among them quarantines and rules for athletes entering the country.