Taiwan’s Tsai visits base following Chinese show of force

PENGHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting a military base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands in a display of resolve following a recent show of force by rival China. Tsai spoke to roughly a hundred air force pilots and crew members at the Penghu Magong Air Force base on Tuesday. The Chinese air force flew a37 planes, including fighter jets and long-distance bombers, over the Taiwan Strait on Friday and Saturday in what Beijing called a deliberate warning, as a high level U.S. State Department envoy visited the island. China considers Taiwan part of its national territory and objects to all official contact between other countries and Taipei.