Supreme Court vacancy rattles Susan Collins’ Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is once again in a pressure cooker over an issue riveting the nation. This time it’s the battle over President Donald Trump’s effort to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The fight comes just six weeks from an Election Day when Trump might lose and Democrats could win Senate control. And it’s further complicating what could be the Maine Republican’s toughest reelection bid. She has said Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by whoever is elected president. People from both parties say this is a risky issue for Collins.