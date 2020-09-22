Summer-like for a couple of days

It will feel like Summer over the next couple of days and there might even be a thunderstorm or two in the area by Thursday. Enjoy the warmth because colder air will arrive late in the upcoming weekend.

Today: A few clouds early, then sunny and warm.

High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 54 Wind: Light SW

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm again. A bit humid as well.

High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10

Scattered clouds will be in the area early on today and there might even be a spotty shower or two in the far south (south of Stevens Point), otherwise you can expect a lot of sunshine and high temps reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will feel a little like Summer with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. The sunshine will stick around into tomorrow morning before a few more clouds start to drift in during the afternoon. The southwest wind will help things to stay warm for tomorrow as well. Conditions will be a little humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold from arriving from the north will start to bring a chance of showers and thundershowers to the Northwoods Wednesday night and this cold front will likely continue to produce a few showers or an isolated storm on Thursday farther south in the area. With more clouds, high temps will be a little lower on Thursday, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Conditions will be Summer-like once again on Friday as the wind picks up out of the southwest. There should be a fair amount of sun to round out the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front will move through our area on Saturday, producing a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Conditions will still be mild with the mercury reaching the low 70s. After the front moves through it will be breezy and more seasonal on Sunday. Highs will rise into the 60s for the last day of the weekend. Next week the cool down will continue, by Tuesday highs will likely only be in the 50s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1983 - Forty-one cities reported record cold temperatures during the morning. Houston, TX, hit 50 degrees, and Williston ND plunged to 19 degrees. (The Weather Channel)