Stratford and Newman volleyball pick up wins, along with other local sports scores
Here's a look at area sports scores from Tuesday, Sept. 22.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
- Stratford 3 Marathon 0
- Newman 3 Assumption 1
- Goodman-Pembine 3 Elcho 0
- Athens 3 Ashland 0
- Wabeno/Laona 3 Lakeland 0
- Amherst 3 Bonduel 2
- Columbus Catholic 2 Gilman 0
BOYS SOCCER:
- Columbus Catholic 5 Pacelli 0
- Lakeland 5 Medford 0
- Duluth-Marshall 10 Ashland 0
- Mosinee 6 Antigo 0
GIRLS GOLF - LEG 3 OF THE WVC GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT:
- Wausau East/West - 192
- Wisconsin Rapids - 206
- Marshfield - 214
- D.C. Everest - 215