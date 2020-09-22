 Skip to Content

Stratford and Newman volleyball pick up wins, along with other local sports scores

10:52 pm High School Sports, Sport, Top Sports Stories, WIAA

Here's a look at area sports scores from Tuesday, Sept. 22.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

  • Stratford 3 Marathon 0
  • Newman 3 Assumption 1
  • Goodman-Pembine 3 Elcho 0
  • Athens 3 Ashland 0
  • Wabeno/Laona 3 Lakeland 0
  • Amherst 3 Bonduel 2
  • Columbus Catholic 2 Gilman 0

BOYS SOCCER:

  • Columbus Catholic 5 Pacelli 0
  • Lakeland 5 Medford 0
  • Duluth-Marshall 10 Ashland 0
  • Mosinee 6 Antigo 0

GIRLS GOLF - LEG 3 OF THE WVC GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT:

  • Wausau East/West - 192
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 206
  • Marshfield - 214
  • D.C. Everest - 215

Alex Stewart

