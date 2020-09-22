Stevens Point installs ballot drop box

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The city of Stevens Point has installed the first of two ballot drop boxes in the city.

Voters can drop off their completed absentee ballots in them.

The box is located on the Strongs Avenue side of the city hall across the street from the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

With some people not feeling comfortable voting in person due to COVID-19, the drop boxes make it possible for people to still turn in their vote.

"COVID is a big issue, typically we send out maybe 500 absentee ballots initially, we have 4,600 so its quite a difference," said City Clerk Kari Yenter.

A second drop box will be installed by the end of the week on the UW-Stevens Point campus outside of the Drefyus University Center.

Both boxes will be emptied multiple times a day and be under 24-hour video surveillance.