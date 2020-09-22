Staying mild but rain will gradually return this week

Wow, we sure had a fantastic first day of fall Tuesday didn't we! Temperatures will remain on the summer-like side into Wednesday as well. Lows will drop back to near 54 with mainly clear skies and light southwest winds. Wednesday we should climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with southwest winds around 10 mph. There should be quite a bit of sunshine.

A weak front will drop into our region Wednesday night and linger Thursday. It could bring several batches of showers and thunderstorms to the area. Rain amounts may vary between about 0.10 and 0.50 inch generally. It will be cooler Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and highs around 70.

Friday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs should reach the upper 70s. The next cold front will push through our area Friday night and Saturday causing a 40% chance of scattered showers, maybe a few thunderstorms. Highs may stay in the low 70s Saturday.

Cooler air will start invading our region Sunday. It looks breezy and partly sunny with a small chance of light showers late in the day. Highs will remain in the mid 60s.

The cool trend will really intensify early next week with highs just around 59 for Monday and 55 Tuesday. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers Monday and a slight chance of sprinkles or drizzle Tuesday.

So the bottom line is that you should enjoy the summer warmth for the few more days it is here!

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 22-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1913 - Des Moines, IA, experienced their earliest freeze of record. (The Weather Channel)

1983 - Forty-one cities reported record cold temperatures during the morning. Houston, TX, hit 50 degrees, and Williston ND plunged to 19 degrees. (The Weather Channel)