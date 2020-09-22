Soraya Santiago, Puerto Rico LGBTQ icon, dies at 73

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The first person from Puerto Rico to undergo gender reassignment surgery and a longtime icon for the U.S. territory’s LGBTQ community, has died. Soraya Santiago was 73. Activist Pedro Julio Serrano says that Santiago died of cancer early Tuesday at her home in the north coastal city of Carolina. Many mourned the news, including the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital and activists in the U.S. mainland. She was the first openly trans person to run for office in Puerto Rico.