Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will try to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices. Some Senate Democrats previously averse to a larger court said in the wake of Ginsburg’s death Friday at age 87 that the Republican push to quickly fill the high-court vacancy could be a breaking point. But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not yet on board.