 Skip to Content

Rhinelander man accused of sex trafficking appears in court

New
4:04 pm News, Top Stories, Wisconsin News
ONEIDA CHILD SEX OSTERMAN

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)—34-year-old Paul Osterman appeared virtually before a Marathon County judge Tuesday.

The Rhinelander man faces one felony charge: trafficking of a child.

He was arrested Monday as a result of a two year investigation.

A judge ordered a $50,000 dollar cash bond for Osterman. If he posts bond, he is ordered to have no contact with children under 18 and to turn his passport in.

He is scheduled to re-appear in court later this month.

Curtis Aderholdt

A WAOW photo journalist since December 2014.

Related Articles

Skip to content