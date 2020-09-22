Not so hush-hush search: Trump airs thinking on court seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama spent hours reading legal briefings as he mulled candidates for the Supreme Court. Bill Clinton savored building a personal connection with Ruth Bader Ginsburg before selecting her. And Ronald Reagan offered a personal touch in making his case for Anthony Kennedy after his first two picks for the vacancy went sideways. By contrast, President Donald Trump is flying by the seat-of-his-pants with his frequent public deliberations on replacing Ginsburg, a process that’s moving at warp speed.