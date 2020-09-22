Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say man was arrested and charged in the 1974 killing of a Texas teenage girl after nearly 50 years of investigation. Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 77-year-old Glen McCurley had been arrested and charged with capital murder in the abduction, torture, rape and slaying of 17-year-old high school student Carla Walker. Investigators say McCurley had been under suspicion since the crime occurred, but only now has DNA technology advanced to the point that police could link the married father of two children definitively to the slaying. McCurley is confined to the Tarrant County Jail under a $100,000 bond.