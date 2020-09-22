‘Justice Joan’ Larsen emerges as finalist for Supreme Court

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joan L. Larsen climbed so quickly through the conservative legal ranks that it even surprised her at times. In five years, she has transformed from a little-known University of Michigan legal scholar to a prominent federal appeals court judge and now a top finalist for a U.S. Supreme Court appointment. Larsen is among a small group of female lawyers whom Trump is considering to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon whose death has given conservatives a chance to move the court further to the right. On Tuesday, Trump called Larsen “very talented” in an interview with a Michigan television station.