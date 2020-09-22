 Skip to Content

Israelis gird for more virus restrictions amid 2nd lockdown

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israelis are bracing for more coronavirus restrictions days after the start of a second countrywide lockdown. Health officials are sounding the alarm over a feared deluge of new patients, and hospitals have been ordered to open additional wards. Israeli Cabinet ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss tightening already severe restrictions that have shut down much of the country, which is facing one of the world’s worst outbreaks, adjusted for its population of 9 million. Amid the increase in patients, hospitals have begun cancelling elective or non-urgent surgeries and treatments. Officials are also considering the closure of synagogues and restricting protests, both of which could spark a public backlash. 

