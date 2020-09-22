Israeli kibbutz tweaks its name to honor Ginsburg

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli kibbutz has changed its name to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a weeklong tribute to the Jewish American judge. Kibbutz Ramat Hashofet, or The Judge’s Heights, is named after Jewish American jurist Julian Mack. The kibbutz said this week it was temporarily tweaking its name to Ramat Hashofetet. Hebrew is a gendered language and the change turns the word judge female. Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. The kibbutz’ Facebook page was adorned with a banner of its new name beneath a picture of Ginsburg.