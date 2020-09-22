High schools prepare for football games amid COVID-19

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many area high schools will have their first football games of the season this week.

The DC Everest High School football season kicks off on Friday.

"It's been a long process since the pandemic started back in March to get things rolling again," said James Sekel, athletic director at DCE Senior High School.

For many, high school football represents the sense of normalcy that's been missing for the last several months. But as with many things affected by COVID-19, changes are in store for this season.

For starters, DC Everest will only be playing teams within the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

"When you go to a game at DC Everest, it should look fairly similar to when you go to a game at Wausau East, when you go to a game at Hortonville, whether you go to a game at Marshfield," Sekel said.

You might see a smaller number of fans in the stands. DC Everest plans to sell a limited number of tickets per game.

What won't change are the mask requirements that have been mandated by the state for the past couple of months.

"All people when they come into our venues indoors or outdoors will be required to wear masks," Sekel said.

The governor's Tuesday extension of the mask mandate doesn't change much either, according to WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki.

"Outside if they're going to gather into shelters or get closer to socially distance then we would strongly encourage them to wear a mask. But the extension doesn't really change a whole lot at this point," he said.

Sekel said he's seen positive responses from families ready to get back to fall sports.

"I think just the opportunity to get out and play and do things we love to do is what we're really looking forward to," he said.