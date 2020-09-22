Ginseng farmers included in expanded in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Last week the USDA announced an expanded Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that will provide up to $14 billion to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion now includes ginseng farmers.

"It's encouraging that the federal government cares about ginseng farmers even though we're a small, very small industry," said Will Hsu of Hsu's Ginseng.

Back in January, when coronavirus was just touching down at major U.S. airports, Hsu was already expressing concerns about an impact to his market.

And the pandemic hit after an increase of tariffs during the trade war.

"I think it's as bad as we expected. It some situations it's worse. It's made worse by the lack of air travel," Hsu said.

Although he doesn't know if he'll qualify yet, Hsu said he does plan on applying for aid.

There are several restrictions for qualifying for aid, including an income based restriction.

For more information on restrictions and applying for the program, click here.

You can apply for aid through December 11.