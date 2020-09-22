Former Wisconsin Woodchuck makes MLB debut

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Jared Olivia made his Major League debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

According to the Woodchucks, Olivia is the 248th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level, and the 23rd Woodchucks player to do so.

Olivia played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2015 and 2016, and was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

He was placed in the Pirates 60-man player pool for the 2020 season. Olivia's debut was as a pinch-hitter against the Chicago Cubs, where his struck out in his only plate appearance.