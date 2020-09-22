Evers extends Wisconsin’s mask mandate until Nov. 21

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin’s mask mandate until Nov. 21, citing a surge in coronavirus cases across the state, particularly on college campuses. The order has been in effect since August and was scheduled to expire on Monday. Evers on Tuesday extended the order even as his authority to issue the mandate is being challenged by conservatives in court. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases have been soaring and the state now ranks third in the country for new cases per capita. A month ago, Wisconsin ranked 26th. Evers’ mask order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask while indoors, except at home.